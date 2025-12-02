 Bajaj Auto Receives Tax Demand Of ₹34.74 Crore On Account Of The Misclassification Of Spare Parts
Bajaj Auto received a tax demand of Rs 34.74 crore on account of the alleged misclassification of spare parts supplied by it. According to tax authorities, the company, being a manufacturer of automobiles, the spare parts being a customised product, only used in the manufacturing of vehicles, would get classified as auto parts, disregarding the principle of general rules of interpretation.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has received a tax demand of Rs 34.74 crore on account of the alleged misclassification of spare parts supplied by it.The order issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, also imposed a penalty amounting to Rs 3.47 crore, the Pune-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

According to tax authorities, the company, being a manufacturer of automobiles, the spare parts being a customised product, only used in the manufacturing of vehicles, would get classified as auto parts, disregarding the principle of general rules of interpretation, the company said.

Bajaj Auto believes that it has a very strong case on merit as it has been rightly classifying the parts and accessories for more than three decades, following the General Rules of Interpretation, relevant section notes, chapter notes and HSN Explanatory notes, which are supported by various judicial precedents.

Therefore, the company stated that it believes the tax demand is not maintainable in law.The said order is an appealable order, and the company will take appropriate legal remedies as per law, it stated.The company's shares were trading 0.46 per cent down at Rs 9,051 apiece on the BSE. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

