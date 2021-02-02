Bajaj Auto logs 8% rise in sales at 4,25,199 units in Jan

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 4,25,199 units in January.

The company had sold 3,94,473 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 3,84,936 units as against 3,32,342 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 16 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were marginally lower at 1,57,404 units as compared to 1,57,796 units in January last year, the company said.