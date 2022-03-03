Bacardi announces its first-ever India-made innovation, Good Man Brandy

Bacardi India, the largest international spirits company in the country by volume, today, announced its foray into the brandy and IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) category with the launch of Good Man - the company's first-ever innovation made in India for Indian consumers, it said in a press statement.

Strengthening its brown spirits play, Bacardi India is focused on disrupting the premium brandy segment by offering India's modern-day consumers an unparalleled experience with this latest innovation, it said.

Aged for a minimum of two years in oak casks, this premium blended brandy is the perfect amalgamation of grain spirit with premium French and Indian grape brandies, it said.

A meticulously crafted blend of woody flavours, fruity notes of pear, apple, a rich palate of raisin, drizzled with sweet vanilla and honey, this liquid is enjoyed neat, on ice or with a mixer. Good Man celebrates the new-age consumers who seek to be the best version of themselves, enabling them to further find the courage to stay on their quest for individuality, the official statement said.

India remains an important market for the company, and it falls within the top 10 priority markets worldwide, it said.

Sanjit Randhawa, Managing Director, Bacardi India, said, “We are excited to announce Bacardi India’s foray into the premium brandy segment with the launch of Good Man. Our aim is to grow the business five fold by 2030, and this launch reiterates our commitment to the market. It fortifies our premium portfolio as we continue to capture a larger share of the brown spirits category. It’s also a major step to strengthening our presence in the country, with this being the first in-house brand created in the market, specifically with the Indian consumer in mind.”

Ayaesha Gooptu, Head of Innovations, AMEA (Asia Middle-East and Africa) at Bacardi, who’s been overseeing all the innovations across the region, said, “With innovation at the very core, Bacardi has always evolved and introduced new products to provide outstanding experiences to consumers. In line with that, Good Man, too, aims to offer an enhanced drinking experience to the discerning Indian consumer. It is an important launch in the portfolio, from the 'Year of Innovations' perspective and we are very optimistic. Initially, we will focus on understanding consumer sentiment and then we will take this brand to more markets."

India is the largest brandy market globally, with 39% of the world’s consumption, and it’s the second-largest category in the country. While the brandy category is growing at 3 percent in the country, the premium brandy category is growing at a much faster rate at 16 percent. With the introduction of Good Man in India, Bacardi is set to become the only international spirits player in the premium brandy segment, thus reinforcing its commitment to grow and diversify in the highly competitive Indian market, it added.

The southern states currently hold nearly 98 percent of the country’s overall brandy market share, and keeping this in mind, Good man has first been introduced to consumers in the South. It is available on shelves across Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Pondicherry.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:58 PM IST