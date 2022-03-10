B2B Solv launches Progressive Paternity Leave program for employees

Solv, B2B digital marketplace for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, backed by the Standard Chartered Group, has launched a progressive paternity leave program for its employees, wherein employees can avail 4 weeks of paternity leave on the birth of their child.

The new program is part of Solv’s effort to provide more time for fathers to bond with their new-born children and support their partner by sharing childcare responsibilities, both of which Solv believes are imperative for healthy, happy families, which eventually lead to good mental health of employees and a productive workplace, it said in a statement. This gender-neutral caregiving policy is also part of a wider set of people policies focused on actively promoting physical, emotional and mental well-being of not just Solv’s employees but also their families, it added.

Paternity leave program

The leave can be availed anytime within 1 year, in whole or in parts, allowing fathers to spend much needed time with their child and share the joys of childcare with their partner.

Solv’s adoption leave policy allows for 12 weeks of leave at a continuous stretch, for the primary caregiver in the case of an adopted child.

In addition to the above, Solv said it has already implemented employee well-being focused policies such as No-Meeting Hour, Special Day Off and Wellness Day Off across the organization.

No-Meeting Hour: Under this policy, meetings are discouraged between 1 pm and 2 pm, so that employees have time to unwind, have a peaceful lunch, or continue working without any meetings distracting their flow of thought.

Special Day Off: With this policy, employees are encouraged to take 1 working day off as per their choice to celebrate their own or spouse’s birthday or to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Wellness Day Off: This policy allows employees to vote for a day off once every quarter as time off to unwind and return to work recharged and refreshed.

Amit Bansal, CEO, Solv, said, “Solv is a young organization where our people practices are constantly evolving to serve the diverse needs of our people. Our paternity leave program and other well-being focused programs are all born from this belief.”

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:57 PM IST