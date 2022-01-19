B2B SaaS startup Trainn raises $70K Seed round led by Speciale Invest

Chennai-based B2B SaaS startup Trainn, today announced $700,000 in Seed round of funding. While Speciale Invest led the investment, Arka Venture Labs, angel investors including Founders of Chargebee, Shan Krishnasamy - CTO of Freshworks , Abhishek Goyal - Co-founder of Tracxn among others also participated in the funding round.

What will the fresh funds be used for?

With the infusion of funds, the company plans to expand its team, fuel go-to-market programs, and accelerate product development. Trainn aims to help SaaS businesses drive meaningful ROI, increase adoption and customer retention through customer education, while also reducing support costs and expensive in-person training.

Co-Founders Vivekanandhan Natarajan and Sumana Abirami Ammaiyappan identified the need to optimize the process of onboarding and educating users, to enable better adoption of a software while working with various teams previously. This led them to team up and build Trainn, which they knew could become the solution to eliminate the tedious, time-consuming process of creating onboarding and knowledge documentation. Moreover, these documents get quickly outdated, and become ineffective with the ever evolving technology.

What does Trainn do?

Trainn’s video creation platform is designed to make complex onboarding, user education processes and documentation approachable for everyone in a team. It aims to solve the video-creation and editing pain points for anyone with no video background and empowers easy sharing and distribution.

Vivekanandhan Natarajan and Sumana Abirami Ammaiyappan, founders of Trainn said, "With digital transformation happening at a faster pace, there is a constant need to educate users on how to use a software/product. We found scope for lots of innovation in this space and created Trainn. We’re excited to be building the road ahead with tools like in-app widgets, academy creation, and powerful integrations to help businesses improve their users journeys.`

Arjun Rao, General Partner, Speciale Invest, said, “It is exhilarating to see startups with novelty in their ideas, approach and products that will ultimately make life easier for a lot of SaaS companies. The fresh minds challenge the status quo and Trainn looks poised for success as it is on a mission to help customers accelerate product adoption with product training videos and academies which was not heard earlier,” said Arjun Rao, General Partner, Speciale Invest.

Dhanush Ram, Investment Associate, Special Invest said, "Trainn unlocks the potential of "video" at the most fundamental level in product adoption. We believe in 2022 and beyond, video is becoming the paramount for true digital adoption, which has a direct impact on product activation and adoption, which in return improves retention, lower churn, and more predictable revenue."

Yashwanth Hemaraj, Founding Partner, Arka Venture Labs said, “The SaaS & Enterprise space is poised to scale rapidly, product adoption has become their top priority to succeed and Trainn is well poised to fill this gap.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:28 PM IST