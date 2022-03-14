B2B healthcare marketplace Saveo onboards 10,000+ pharmacies

Saveo Healthcare Pvt Ltd - a B2B marketplace announced it has recently onboarded 10000+ pharmacies across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

With this, the company also witnessed 11x growth in its monthly revenue - from 1 crore in March 2021 to 11 crores in January 2022, according to a press statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Vivek Jaiswal, Co-founder, Saveo said- "In the Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem, 86 percent of the medicines are dispensed by pharmacies. We at Saveo, aim to solve the prescription bounce problem in India by consolidating the B2B pharma supply chain, bringing data science in predicting the prescriptions and providing impact learning to the pharmacies such that the pharmacies can provide 90%+ fill rate to the patients. The pharmacies can procure anything and everything together on a single platform with a single invoice, whether they are located in the city centre or tier 5 towns."

The availability of medicines in India is still a big issue, which was witnessed prominently amidst the wake of the pandemic with pharmacies scrabbling across for important medicines. Through the nationwide supplier network, Saveo helped critical patients procure key life-saving drugs including remdesivir, itolizumab, tocilizumab, Posaconazole etc.

“Through our best in class product listing technology that helps bring in price transparency by showing actual schemes offered by the companies and with the wholesale pricing access, pharmacies have been able to gain 2-10 percent additional pricing benefits.” added Jaiswal.

Founded by IIT alumni - Vivek Jaiswal, Amit Kumar, Anurag Savarnya and Shivansh Shrivastva, Bengaluru-based Saveo aims to drive the wave of future healthcare delivery for every setting of care, making it more accessible & affordable. The company is currently serving nearly 40+ district centres, 100+ towns, and villages, the statement added.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:05 AM IST