B20 Summit India 2023: PM Modi Says,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the B20 Summit India 2023 in Delhi | PTI

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the B20 Summit India 2023 in Delhi. In his address to the B20 summit, Prime Minister Modi said, "Along with ISRO, the Indian industry, MSMEs and private companies has played a key role in the success of the India's lunar."

"India has become face of Industry 4.0 revolution; future of global growth dependent on future of business," he added.

He further said, "Businesses can transform potential into prosperity, obstacles into opportunities, aspirations into achievements, whether they are small or big."

He also urged the businesses to focus on consumer care rather just celebrating the consumer rights only. He said, "Can we talk about consumer care? It will send a positive signal and will resolve Consumer rights issues. We need to boost trust between businesses and consumers".

"Business have successfully gone beyond border and boundaries; now its the time to take business beyond the bottom line," quoted PM Modi while concluding the B20 Summit.

What is B20 Summit?

On Saturday, PM Modi taking on X (formerly known as Twitter), “At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world. It is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth.”

In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the B20 Summit in India serves as a platform for policymakers, business magnates, and experts from around the world to deliberate and discuss regarding the B20 India Communique. This communique encompasses a comprehensive set of 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions, all of which are slated for presentation to the G20 summit.

The release from PMO said, " The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants. The B20 works to deliver concrete, actionable policy recommendations to spur economic growth and development."

Furthermore the release added, "The three-day summit is being held from August 25 to August 27, and its theme is R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses. It is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries".

Following the summit's closure on Sunday, the B20 presidency will be passed on to Brazil.

