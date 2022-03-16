AZAD Engineering delivers on-time first consignment of critical parts to Boeing

AZAD Engineering has successfully delivered the first consignment of aviation parts to Boeing on time. The parts were delivered as part of its contract with the global aerospace company for manufacturing and supplying aviation parts and components.

"We're proud to deliver on our commitment to Boeing. This is a momentous occasion for Telangana and India as the parts manufactured here will now be used globally in several Boeing platforms," said Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, AZAD Engineering.

"This milestone wasn't easy as we had to meticulously plan the manufacturing facility, clear rigorous compliances, assessments, and audits, and then manufacture parts to meet our delivery schedule. The first shipment's delivery, being on time, is a testament to the trust that our partners place in AZAD," added Chopdar.

AZAD, a strategic supplier to Boeing, had won the contract in July 2021. The company set up a dedicated facility in record time and delivered the first batch of aviation parts on February 24.

These parts will be used in several Boeing airplanes. The Boeing contract has enabled AZAD Engineering to reinforce its efficiency reliability and deliver more excellent value to its customers.

"Our congratulations to the AZAD team. This is yet another example of Boeing's commitment to India and support for the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision - manufacturing in India for the world. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with AZAD Engineering," said Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.

AZAD Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the power generation and aerospace industry.

AZAD's technology enhancements over the years and continuous culture of quality and industrial safety have made it a trusted partner for customers across the globe.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:03 PM IST