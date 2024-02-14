Ayushman Bharat Card: Steps To Download; Whole Process Explained |

Ayushman Bharat, or as it is popularly called—the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is a government scheme that means to ensure coverage on health care needs of the economically weak sections in society. Under this program, the eligible applicants are provided with an Ayushman card that enables utilizing its provisions. In this article, we will take you through the entire procedure of Ayushman card download .

Introduction to Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Bharat, the flagship health care scheme of Government of India gives medical benefits to approximately 50 crore deprived citizens throughout in country. Under this plan, qualifying individuals will maintain high-profile hospitalization facilities without cash up to Rs. Rs. 5 lakhs annually per family unit.

For Ayushman Bharat to work in their benefit, there is a need to have the individual with an Ayushman card. The card acts as a proof of eligibility, and with this ear they can claim health services in panel institutions. Having an Ayushman card is important to get this scheme benefit.

Steps to Download Ayushman Card

To download the Ayushman card, follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: You should go to the Ayushman Bharat Portal official site. The address of the official website is https:https://www.pmjay.gov.in/.

Step 2: Go to the top menu on the homepage and from there you should click ‘Am I Eligible.’

Step 3: Put the phone number attached to your Ayushman Bharat account.

Step 4: In case your name populates in the beneficiary list, an OTP will be sent to mobile number that you have registered with. To confirm that you are this person, key in the OTP.

Step 5: If your identity is verified then you will be redirected to a new page from where you are able download the PMJAY or Ayushman Bharat cards.

Step 6: Press the ‘Download Card’ appearing on screen.

Step 7: You will download a PDF format version of the Ayushman Bharat card.

Step 8: Download the card so you can have it on hand for later, and take along to any medical appointment.

Benefits of Ayushman Card

The Ayushman card is also quite a significant part that needs to be accessed in order to enjoy the perks of this scheme:

Cashless Hospitalization: Individuals can avail cashless hospitalization services at empanelled hospitals across the country with Ayushman card. However, this only results in reducing the financial burden on families that come with medical emergencies.

Coverage for Critical Illnesses: Ayushman Bharat encompasses various acute illness and procedures procedure thereby taking away the financial burden from an accruing individual.

Pan-India Portability: The Ayushman card can be used all over India and hence individuals have access to medical facilities even if they are in a different state from the place of their stay.

Transparent and Paperless Process: Ayushman Bharat scheme is designed to provide people with a transparent and credible paperless network of healthcare facilities so that the hassles brought about by documentation become reduced, paving way for easy access medical benefits.

Conclusion