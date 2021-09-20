Ayurvedic beauty brand Vedix onboards Kunal Kapoor to promote hair care range

India's customised Ayurvedic beauty brand Vedix announces a digital marketing campaign to promote its hair care range of products. The Company has brought on board Kunal Kapoor as the face of the campaign. Kunal who has touched millions of movie fans with his enthralling performance in Rang De Basanti and most recently in The Empire, can give anyone jealousy pangs with his well kept mane.

Vedix has established itself as the market leader in the premium beauty segment for all genders. Started 3 years ago, Vedix today services close to one lakh new customers every month with a repeat ratio of 65 per cent double the industry average. The Brand, through their D2C channel Vedix.com, has helped over one million customers till date manage their skin and hair problems.

Jatin Gujrati, Business Head - Vedix, says, "Every individual wants to look good and feel confident about their hair. Balding is a common phenomenon especially among men. But richly crafted ayurveda solutions which are customised for every customer can help them manage hair loss and also generate new hair growth. We are excited to begin this partnership with Kunal Kapoor who is confident in his skin and lights up screens every time he comes on. Vedix too brings the same effect on its customers. Vedix believes we are the true inheritors of the 5000 year old tried and tested Ancient Indian Heritage of Ayurveda and bring it to our customers in India and globally in a Modern Avatar." Vedix, one of the most prominent D2C beauty tech brands, has recently launched its range on top marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, Myntra and Tata Cliq. The brand has a run rate of Rs 160 crore and aims to clock revenues of Rs 500 crore by 2025.

Kunal Kapoor is an actor who provokes audiences with his performances and is one of the few model turned actors who have emerged as a style icon and a trendsetter. Vedix uses top of the range herbal ingredients like Aloe, Amla, Brahmi, Almond, Bhringraj, Wheat germ, Jojoba, Triphala, Quinoa, Coconut, Argan, Tea tree, Dhatura and Durva, which attack the problem in a focussed way for a high degree of efficacy. Vedix has pioneered the use of feedback loop where customer is sent a follow up email/WhatsApp 7-10 days after purchase to confirm the effectiveness and finetune and make changes if required free of cost.

Commenting on his association with Vedix, Kunal Kapoor says, "A large number of men in India reported hair loss in 2020. This is because of work pressure and the stress of the pandemic. But also because of a simple fact that as you age, your hair needs more care. Hair Fall is not only about genetics. Many of us don't know that fancy hair products have harmful chemicals that damage your hair over time. Vedix has spent a lot of time researching and understanding Ayurveda to formulate a regimen to fight hair fall, reduce dandruff and boost hair growth. Their real time analysis of hair problems help you pick up just the right regimen for you." Vedix is also working on an exciting new range to hit the digital shelves this month. The brand will be rolling out an entire range of focussed men's specialised and customised face cleanser, moisturisers, face cream, face lotion, face gel, face serum, face toner and shampoo. Vedix has already gone live with new unisex range of face oil, face masks and body scrub on top marketplaces.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:49 PM IST