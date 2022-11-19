Ayurveda firm NirogStreet gets $12 mn shot in the arm from Singapore-based investor

Representative pic |

Ayurveda tech startup NirogStreet on Friday said it has raised USD 12 million (nearly Rs 100 crore) in a round led by Jungle Ventures.

The family office of investor Anthony Weldon has also come onboard as a new investor, while existing investors Spiral Ventures, ICMG Co-Creation Fund, DoorDash's Gokul Rajaram, SMBC APAC co-head Rajeev Kannan also participated in Series B funding round, the company said in a statement.

''This new fundraise will help us strengthen our supply chain, service offerings and tech that will help us realise the vision we are working to achieve,'' NirogStreet Founder and CEO Ram N Kumar said.

The company is streamlining the supply chain of Ayurvedic services and medicines ''to enable the doctors to deliver trusted healthcare and working towards making Ayurveda the first call of treatment'', he added.

NirogStreet claims to have over 50,000 Ayurvedic doctors in its community.

It has also created a knowledge sharing platform for the practitioners and a verified marketplace of Ayurvedic medicines from where doctors can directly order and fill prescriptions while staying on the platform, the company said.