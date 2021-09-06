Ayana Renewable Power, Greenstat Hydrogen ink MOU to support India’s Hydrogen Mission

Ayana Renewable Power and Greenstat Hydrogen India, a Norwegian energy organization, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate the hydrogen technology development in India. The objective of this partnership is to collaborate on developing projects for production of green hydrogen, according to a press statement.

Ayana Renewable Power, a renewable energy platform majority controlled by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), focuses on development of utility scale renewable projects in India. Ayana’s vision is to be the lowest cost renewable energy producer which utilizes technology to maximize value creation.

The Government of India announced in the Union Budget 2021, its plan to launch the National Hydrogen Mission. The collaboration between Ayana and Greenstat will accelerate the development of an Indian ecosystem for green hydrogen initiatives. The MOU brings together the development and operating expertise of Ayana in India, along with the technical expertise of the Greenstat Group.

Speaking on the partnership, Shivanand Nimbargi, Managing Director and CEO, Ayana Renewable Power said, “For India, Hydrogen presents a great potential opportunity as it will decrease reliance on fossil fuels and focus on sustainable sources of energy. We anticipate that our initiatives will support the National Hydrogen Mission, to fasttrack India’s decarbonization of grid and providing energy storage solutions for industrial sector, and transportation sector over the next few years.”

Sturle Pedersen, Chairman, Greenstat Hydrogen India, said “leading a broad representation of Norwegian cutting-edge expertise within the hydrogen sector, we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey together with Ayana Power, the Indian industry, R&D institutes and the Indian government. Hydrogen is already a dominant part of the energy value chain world-wide; the challenge now is to revert the energy ecosystem back into its natural evolution. Renewable energy must replace fossil fuels, to preserve our habitat, and to preserve our mobility. Hydrogen is the natural energy carrier representing a vital part of the sustainable energy solution together with sustainable battery manufacturing.”

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:56 PM IST