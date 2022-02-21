Axis Mutual Fund launches Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund

Axis Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund, (an Open Ended Index Fund tracking the NiftySmallcap 50 Index) today. Managed by Jinesh Gopani, Head – Equity, the fund will track the Nifty Smallcap 50 TRI Index, the company said in a press statement.

The NFO opens for subscription on February 21, 2022 and closes on March 7, 2022.

The minimum application amount is Rs 5,000 and investors can invest in multiples of Re 1, thereafter. The exit load is Nil.

Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund and the underlying index

Rebalanced on a semi-annual basis, the Nifty Smallcap 50 Index represents top 50 companies selected based on average daily turnover from the top 100 companies selected based on full market capitalization in Nifty Small cap 250 Index, the company said.

This index is computed using free float market capitalization method, wherein the level of the index reflects the total free float market value of all the stocks in the index relative to particular base market capitalization value.

The Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund is structured in a manner to look for Quality, Scalability, and Stability in its portfolio. By relying on the market’s ability to identify niche high performing growth businesses, the fund will be selecting the most liquid small caps by average daily turnover over a 6-month period. Furthermore, higher weights will be assigned to companies with larger float and securities will be excluded if stock falls below the 130th rank based on full market cap.

Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “With the introduction of the Axis NIFTY Smallcap 50 Index Fund, we are hoping to drive alpha for our investors while maintaining focus on quality, scalability, and stability in the portfolio. It aligns with our belief of offering quality products to investors that suits their risk appetite and need to yield long term wealth creation opportunities.”

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:49 PM IST