Axis Bank Share Drops More Than 9% In Result Week

Axis Bank share price dropped more than 9 per cent amid their Q1 results this week. Their results were declared on July 24, 2024, after the market session concluded for the day.

Starting off this week, the axis bank share price opened at Rs 1,283.35 per share and closed with a meager decline of 0.76 per cent shuttering at Rs 1,282.50. On Tuesday, Axis Bank saw a dip of 1.5 per cent on indian bourses; the share dipped to a low of Rs 1,251 per share but closed on Rs 1,263.25 per share.

The next day, on July 24, 2024 , shares of axis bank saw a much bigger decline of 1.9 per cent, The stock opened at Rs 1,262.90 per share, touched a day high price of Rs 1,267.35, and saw a steep low of Rs 1,226.65 on Dalal Street. July 24 saw a closing price of Rs 1,239.25 on the counter.

The day after the results July 25, 2024, saw a much bigger decline of 5.11 per cent. Pushing the price of shares to a day low of Rs 1,155.50 per share. The price closed on a higher note at Rs 1,175.90 per share.

Today's share performance

Today, the share price of Axis Bank opened at Rs 1,165.00 per share, and touched a day low of Rs 1,155.25, it trading at Rs 1,172.55 per share on the bourses.

Reasons for decline

Net profit

The net profit in Q1 FY25 was reported at Rs. 6,035 crore, a steep decline of 20.73 per compared to Q4 FY24, which reported a net profit of Rs 7,613.35 crore.

In Q1 FY25, the bank's net profit was Rs. 6,035 crores, up from Rs. 5,797 crores in Q1 FY24. QoQ profit saw a slight growth of 4 per cent.

Fee Income

The fee income in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 5,204 crore, which is a huge decline of 7 per cent compared to Q4 FY24, which reported a fee income of Rs 5,637 crore.

The fee income saw steady rise in while comparing Q1 FY25 and the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Q1 FY25 Fee income was reported at Rs 5,204 crore a 15.95 per cent shoot up from same quarter in previous fiscal year, which reported a fee income of Rs 4,488 crore.

NII (Net interest income)

Net interest income (NII) for Axis Bank increased to Rs 13,448 crore for the April–June quarter from Rs 11,959 crore in the corresponding period last year. In Q1 FY25, the net interest margin (NIM) was 4.05 per cent as opposed to 4.10 per cent in the previous year.