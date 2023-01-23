Axis Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 2 lakhs as stock options | Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

Axis Bank Limited on Monday announced the allocation of 1,00,309 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each to employees under the company's ESOP scheme, through an exchange filing.

Post the allocation of shares worth Rs 2,00,618, the paid up share capital of the bank increases to Rs 615,11,90,548 for 307,55,95,274 equity shares.

MCLR

The bank on January 18 increased the MCLR by 5 basis points across tenures. The company on January 17 allotted 76,160 shares to employees as stock options.

Shares

On Monday, the shares of Axis Bank Limited closed at Rs 930, down by 0.059 per cent.