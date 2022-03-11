Axis Bank partners with Gujarat Police to launch digital campaign #InnChoroSeSawadhaan on cyber awareness

Axis Bank announced it has recently launched the #InnChoroSeSawadhaan film, a digital campaign on cyber awareness and fraud protection in partnership with the Gujarat Police.

The purpose of the campaign is to create awareness among people on the latest modus operandi adopted by fraudsters to digitally dupe people of their hard-earned money.

The launch ceremony was attended by dignitaries from both Axis Bank and Gujarat Police Department.

Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank said, “We believe that it is our duty to spread awareness and to ensure that customers are not only cognizant of various types of online frauds, but are also aware of several measures that can help prevent them from becoming victims of such fraud. We are delighted to partner with the Gujarat Police Department to spread this message amongst the customers.”

