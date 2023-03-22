Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 1.95 lakh to employees as stock option | Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

Axis Bank on Tuesday allocated 97,652 shares worth Rs 1,95,304 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 each were allotted under the ESOP scheme of the company.

After the allocation the paid up capital of the bank has increased to Rs 615,3276,218 consisting of 307,66,38,109 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Axis Bank on March 14 allocated 1,29,877 shares as stock options.

Read Also Axis Bank employees get 1,29,877 shares after exercising stock options

Axis Bank shares

The shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday at 12:41 pm IST were at Rs 849.50, down by 0.71 per cent.