 Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 1.95 lakh to employees as stock option
Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 1.95 lakh to employees as stock option

The shares worth Rs 2 each were allotted under the ESOP scheme of the company.

Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 1.95 lakh to employees as stock option

Axis Bank on Tuesday allocated 97,652 shares worth Rs 1,95,304 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 each were allotted under the ESOP scheme of the company.

After the allocation the paid up capital of the bank has increased to Rs 615,3276,218 consisting of 307,66,38,109 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Axis Bank on March 14 allocated 1,29,877 shares as stock options.

Axis Bank employees get 1,29,877 shares after exercising stock options
article-image

Axis Bank shares

The shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday at 12:41 pm IST were at Rs 849.50, down by 0.71 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

