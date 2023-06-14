 Axis Bank Allots 2,80,925 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAxis Bank Allots 2,80,925 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Axis Bank Allots 2,80,925 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs 615,89,60,782.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Axis Bank Allots 2,80,925 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

Axis Bank on Wednesday announced the allotment of 2,80,925 equity shares to employees under its ESOP Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs 615,89,60,782.

Axis Bank Ltd Shares

The shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday at 3:05 pm IST were at Rs 978.50, down by 0.75 percent.

Read Also
Axis Bank organizes cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Set To Launch In India; Here's What To Expect

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Set To Launch In India; Here's What To Expect

RBI Has No Plans To Regulate Finfluencers For Now, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Has No Plans To Regulate Finfluencers For Now, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das

Sensex Ends The Day Marginally Higher At 63,209 Points After Adding 65.83 Points; Nifty Touches...

Sensex Ends The Day Marginally Higher At 63,209 Points After Adding 65.83 Points; Nifty Touches...

Kokan Mercantile Co-Op Bank Property Auction: Several Residential Properties Available In...

Kokan Mercantile Co-Op Bank Property Auction: Several Residential Properties Available In...

Nykaa Announces Equity Shares Worth 1,87,500 To Employees As Stock Options

Nykaa Announces Equity Shares Worth 1,87,500 To Employees As Stock Options