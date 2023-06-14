Axis Bank Allots 2,80,925 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Axis Bank on Wednesday announced the allotment of 2,80,925 equity shares to employees under its ESOP Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.
With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs 615,89,60,782.
Axis Bank Ltd Shares
The shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday at 3:05 pm IST were at Rs 978.50, down by 0.75 percent.
