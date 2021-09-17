AXA launches free telemedicine helpline for families in India

AXA has launched free telemedicine helpline for families in IndiaAXA launches a toll-free helpline with NGO partner Sewa International in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan to provide telemedicine services for medical ailments and information on the availability of critically needed healthcare supplies in response to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

The helpline, Supportive Action Across Telemedicine and Healthcare (SAATH), is a joint corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative between AXA entities with local operations including AXA France Vie Reinsurance branch, AXA GO Business Operations and AXA XL in India, it said in a press release.

SAATH will connect people to doctors including general practitioners, ayurvedic doctors, nutritionists and Sewa International volunteers. In addition to telemedicine services, it will provide information on: availability of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders; ambulance assistance; home Intensive Care Unit setup information; food supplies for COVID-19 patients; access to psychologists; and more.

Using the wide range of services, SAATH aims to increase acceptability, affordability and accessibility to telemedicine and virtual care.

Clemence Gastaldi, CEO of AXA Life & Health International Solutions, AXA France, said: “With our SAATH helpline, we are providing real-time hospital information, and teleconsultation for hospitalization to the public at a single toll-free number.”

Ankur Nijhawan, CEO of AXA France Vie – Indian Reinsurance Branch shared: “SAATH, named for the word togetherness in Hindi – is a telemedicine helpline offered free of cost to users. We aim to create trust and an approach to medicine better adapted to the needs of individuals and their loved ones.”

Sebastien Legrand, India Head - AXA GO Business Operations, said: “ SAATH is our preparatory step to help the local authorities with adequate health-related support for a better penetration in the states of its operations”.

Derek Nazareth, Head of Global Operations for AXA XL, Country Head India said: “By acting as ONE AXA to create SAATH, we’re able to support those families most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 03:08 PM IST