Avro India Launches Operation Shuddhi To Build ₹50,000 Crore Plastic Recycling Circular Economy

Avro India Limited has launched “Operation Shuddhi,” a nationwide initiative aimed at transforming plastic waste into a circular economy opportunity worth Rupees 50,000 crore. |

New Delhi: Furniture manufacturer Avro India Limited has unveiled a nationwide sustainability campaign designed to convert plastic waste into economic value through recycling and circular economy practices.

Avro India launched Operation Shuddhi as a national mission to address plastic waste while creating economic opportunities through recycling. The initiative aims to convert discarded plastic into reusable resources that can re-enter the economy. The campaign was formally introduced at an event held at Malviya Smriti Bhavan in New Delhi, marking the start of what the company describes as a national movement toward sustainable waste management.

The launch event attracted more than 180 participants, including senior bureaucrats, academicians, spiritual leaders, industry representatives, students, and volunteers. The gathering focused on discussions around sustainability, plastic recycling, and the need for collective action to build a cleaner and more environmentally responsible India.

Read Also AVRO India 9MFY23 Net Profit upa 253%

As part of the initiative, the company also launched an Operation Shuddhi website and a recycling mobile application. These platforms are designed to mobilize volunteers and support the creation of an organized plastic collection and recycling ecosystem. The digital tools are intended to help coordinate activities and encourage wider participation in the recycling movement.

The initiative sets several ambitious targets, including engaging 5,00,000 citizens and creating circular economy activity worth Rs 50,000 crore. The program also aims to generate large-scale livelihood opportunities while reducing plastic pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Operation Shuddhi plans to connect institutions such as schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, dhabas, religious centres, markets, and community networks to ensure plastic waste is collected, repurposed, and brought back into the economic cycle.

Avro India said the initiative reflects its vision of treating plastic not as waste but as a valuable resource that can be reused and reintegrated into the economy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the press release issued by Avro India Limited and has been rewritten into a news-style format without referring to external sources or adding additional information.