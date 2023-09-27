Avinash Pandey Re-Elected President of India Chapter of IAA, FPJ's Abhishek Karnani Picked As Vice-President

At its Annual General Meeting held on 27th. September 2023, the following members were unanimously elected:

Avinash Pandey (CEO, ABP Network) - President

Abhishek Karnani (President, Free Press Journal Group)- Vice President

Nandini Dias (Independent Advisor)- Hon. Secretary

Jaideep Gandhi (Founder, Another Idea) - Hon. Treasurer

The following five members were elected as voting members:

Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy Ltd),

M.V. Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd)

Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia, GroupM)

Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd)

Janak Sarda (Director, Blue Logic Systems)

Apart from this, five more members will be co-opted in the upcoming ManCom meeting along with other special invited members.

Adds Avinash Pandey, "The India Chapter of the IAA is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in the country. Its initiatives cover a wide spectrum of areas including saluting excellence in Marketing, Creativity and communicating Sustainability. In the year gone by, we also started Tech Pulse to cater to the growing digital market. The IAA has always maintained that what is good, is good for business and in that spirit it has converted its Voice of Change initiative into a nation-wide movement aimed at breaking the gender bias in advertising and the entertainment industry.

In the year ahead we will also be spear-heading two initiatives where we walk the talk that Communication is a Force for Good, and will also once again lead a group of CEO's to the USA to study the latest developments in communication. I look forward to a very meaningful term ahead."

About International Advertising Association

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email execseciaa@gmail.com.

