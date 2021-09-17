Aventose Energy to launch S110 electric scooter on October 10; check here for price, features

Aventose Energy is launching its maiden electric two-wheeler, the S110 crafted for all seasons and reasons, on October 10 this year and will open for pre-booking on the same day.

The e-scooter is designed for mass adoption and targeted to sell 1.5 million per year by 2026.

The largest two-wheeler market in the world, India, is going to undergo a complete transformation in the next few years as electric two-wheelers are expected to take over an estimated 40 percent of the market share by 2030, according to a report by McKinsey and company. This is a major jump from today, when only 1,50,000 e-two-wheelers are sold each year, just about 1 percent of the total market share.

In this space, Aventose Energy will launch its maiden model, S110 on 10th October 2021 and will open for pre-booking on the same day. S110, designed based on detailed voice of customer, solves the major pain points of 2-wheeler owners, leading to a unique styling, which distinguishes it from existing two-wheelers in the market, electric and petrol. Through its portfolio of EVs, Aventose envisions to exponentially boost EV adoption, from demand generation to supply fulfilment and overall customer satisfaction, it said in a press release.

Key features

Aventose S110 will come with portable battery which can be easily removed and charged at any regular power socket present everywhere. S110 has a wheel torque of 140 Nm, max speed of 60 kmph, target true eco range of 100 kms per charge and comes with a mid-mounted PMSM motor, 17-inch alloy wheels, 3 years warranty, and price tag of Rs 85,000 onwards.

It is is in talks with major insurance and financing companies in India to provide one-stop solution to customers.

Aventose S110 is designed to be rugged, safe, unisex and multiage scooter for city and rural markets.

The product portfolio kicks off with S110 e-scooter, followed by a higher performance S125 e-scooter and a M125 motorcycle. These products provide comfort, performance, and durability similar to 100cc – 125cc petrol vehicles which form approximately 90% of India two-wheeler market, it said.

S110 will come with portable battery which can be conveniently removed and charged at any regular power socket. Vehicle can also be charged directly with a power outlet on the ground floor. This offers the flexibility to charge the scooter at home, apartments, offices, hotels, tea shop restaurants, etc. enabling faster adoption of the scooter across India without depending on the implementation of charging and swapping infrastructure.

The S110 will be available at Rs 85,000 onwards.

Dealership & service network

After launching of initial self-owned company experience centers in four cities, Aventose will open up for dealerships in urban and rural cities across India.

The company has drafted a 10-year roadmap on both the product and technology front as the startup envisages a long-term innings in the country’s electric vehicle space. The plan is to start with scooters, motorcycles, three-wheelers and grow to other clean tech products beyond the realm of the e-vehicle industry. They plan to aggressively promote their products across the country.

