Avendus Capital acquires Spark Capital's institutional equities business

Avendus Capital, investment banking firm, has executed an agreement with Spark Capital (“Spark”) to acquire its Institutional Equities business, subject to all the necessary regulatory approvals.

Spark’s Institutional Equities franchise was voted as India’s #2 Domestic Brokerage House by Asiamoney Brokers Poll, 2021. It is home to an 80-member team, catering to 400+ institutional clients over the last 15 years. The team, led by Ganeshram Jayaraman, will continue to run the business as before. Avendus will invest in the business to grow it to become a market leader.

Avendus will also be significantly investing to build equity capital market capabilities.

Gaurav Deepak, Co-founder and CEO, Avendus Capital said, “Spark has built one of the most respected Institutional Equities businesses in India, backed by a strong management team, led by Ganeshram. Their focus on knowledge, excellence, talent and doing the right thing resonates very much with our DNA. With this partnership, we will be significantly enhancing our service offerings to our Investment Banking and Wealth clients.”

Ganeshram Jayaraman, Managing Director and Head, Institutional Equities, Spark Capital, said, “Avendus, as a knowledge-led financial services firm, is a solid strategic fit to our growth objectives, sectoral strengths and team culture. The Institutional Equities team is excited by the prospects of working under the Avendus umbrella in its ensuing growth phase and believes that this can catapult us into the next orbit. The entire team remains committed to build this franchise.”

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:27 PM IST