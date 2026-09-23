Avantel Bags ₹177.35 Crore Order From Zetwerk For Satellite Communication Equipment | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 23: Digital technology company Avantel has bagged an order of Rs 177.35 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for the supply of satellite communication equipment, the company said on Wednesday.

Avantel secures major order

The order has to be executed by March 2027, Avantel said in a regulatory filing.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received a firm Purchase Order dated September 22, 2026, from M/s Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Limited, pursuant to the aforesaid Rate Contract, for the supply of Satellite Communication Equipment. The total value of the said Purchase Order is Rs 177.35 crore," the filing said.

Company profile

Avantel designs, develops, manufactures, and deploys a wide range of defence electronics products. It also provides after-market support to clients.

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