Avail of a Bajaj Finserv CA Loan and get an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000

Practising chartered accountants (CA) are bound to have diverse financial needs. Along with their professional goals, which may be to grow their business, embrace technology, and add to their workforce, one may also have cash flow requirements arising from personal quarters.

Whatever the needs, adequate finance is a must to finance one’s plans comfortably. Instead of dipping into their savings, CAs can apply for an affordable CA loan with Bajaj Finserv. The Bajaj Finserv Loan for Chartered Accountants is a useful suite of loans tailored for professionals to meet their financial needs.

Apply for a business loan or a personal loan for chartered accountants and get access to a hefty amount up to Rs. 42 lakh. Get an affordable chartered accountant loan interest rate and get access to funds quickly.

And ahead of the festive season, Bajaj Finserv is offering an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000 on CA loans availed of online before October 31, 2021. Since the voucher is available for a limited time only, take a look at the lucrative features of this CA loan and apply easily online.

Get a high-value loan for your specialised needs

When you apply for a personal loan for chartered accountants, Bajaj Finserv gives you financing up to Rs. 42 lakh without any collateral. With these funds, you can tackle heavy-duty expenditures, whether infrastructure or software-related, without any compromise.

The loan does not come with any cap or restrictions. This means you can use the money from your sanction to fund expansion, establish another office in a commercial district, consolidate existing debt, tackle home repairs, or pay for your children’s overseas education. Since you can get the money in your bank account in as few as 24 hours from the time of approval of your application, you can conveniently use the money to address urgent needs.

Qualify for the loan basis easy eligibility terms and simple documentation

You can easily qualify for this CA loan since its terms are specially designed to suit your profession as a certified CA. Here are the simple parameters you need to meet.

● Have a minimum of 2 years vintage on your Certificate of Practice (CoP)

● Be an owner of a property in a location where Bajaj Finserv operates. If you do not own property in your name, you can apply for the loan basis of the property your parents own.

Whether you want to scale up quickly in time for tax season or want to invest in an asset such as a car, you can apply for this loan quickly and conveniently. Bajaj Finserv also ensures that the paperwork is minimal, and you need to submit basic KYC documents, a copy of your CoP and proof of property ownership along with other financial documents, as required. What’s more, you can get approval on your application in under 24 hours so that you can receive a loan offer quickly.

Make repayment stress-free with features that enhance flexibility

Bajaj Finserv’s competitive chartered accountant loan interest rate allows you to repay affordably. You do not have to worry about high EMIs as you can choose from a lengthy repayment tenor of up to 96 months. You can also opt for the Flexi facility to manage cash flow better. This facility allows you to repay only the interest as EMI for the initial tenor and lowers your monthly instalments by 45%*. This helps you repay comfortably without putting any undue pressure on your existing expenses.

For all your financial needs this season, rely on Bajaj Finserv’s CA Loan and enjoy the special offer of the Amazon voucher too. Get started now and apply online from the comfort of your home or office. To further expedite approval and enjoy near-instant loan disbursal, make sure to check your pre-approved loan offer.

*Conditions apply

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:32 AM IST