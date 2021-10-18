Autobot India, Cell Propulsion partner to offer customized solutions to EV companies

Autobot India, a turnkey solution provider in the EV industry, under its vertical Autobot Academy has recently signed an MoU with Cell Propulsion, a fleet electrification company developing solutions for large scale electrification of commercial vehicle fleets, to provide world’s first blended learning platform in EV technology.

The idea behind the collaboration is to build a large community of experts in India who are skilled in different electric vehicle (EVs) technologies.

The idea behind the partnership is to fill the current gap in the EV industry in terms of being self-sufficient. It will enable OEMs and auto companies to gain multifarious benefits and get customized solutions depending upon what they want to achieve. There are three core areas where the association will be beneficial: skill development and knowledge sharing; capability building; and creating a talent pool.

Ashwini Tiwary, Founder, Autobot Academy, said, “This unique association will combine our capabilities wherein we will provide a platform and Cell Propulsion will further their technical know-how to benefit the industry stakeholders. Our efforts are also in line with the Make in India initiative of the PM. Apart from making the country self-sufficient in terms of EV equipment and machinery, our aim is to also provide technical consultancy and help likeminded entities to collaborate.”

Adding further, Nakul Kukar, Founder, Cell Propulsion, said, “This is a unique partnership with Autobot India through which we intend to assist them in skill development and capacity building for the Indian EV industry.”.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 05:28 PM IST