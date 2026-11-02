Auto Stocks Rally After Strong October Sales Data; Maruti Leads With Over 3% Gain

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Indian automobile stocks witnessed mixed trading on Monday as October vehicle sales figures triggered gains in select passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business led the advances, supported by encouraging monthly sales performance.

October sales broadly met market expectations despite a demanding year-on-year comparison following the goods and services tax (GST) rate reduction in October 2025.

Demand momentum remained positive across several segments, although tractor manufacturers reported weaker-than-expected performance.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors And Ashok Leyland Shares Rise

Maruti Suzuki emerged among the leading gainers, with its shares climbing more than 3% to an intraday high of Rs 11,769.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle stock advanced 2.6% to Rs 272.30, reflecting continued strength in the trucking segment.

Ashok Leyland shares gained 2.26% to Rs 148.10, while Exide Industries rose 1.73% to touch Rs 341.30.

October sales data indicated robust performance from Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai delivered stronger-than-expected results.

Commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Tata Motors and VE Commercial Vehicles, maintained positive sales momentum.

However, tractor makers missed market estimates, with the high comparison base and changes in festival timing weighing on reported growth.

Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp And Bajaj Auto Shares Decline

Despite positive sales trends in several automobile categories, some major two-wheeler and auto component stocks traded lower.

Eicher Motors shares declined as much as 1.23% to Rs 7,131, making it one of the notable laggards.

Hero MotoCorp fell 1.13% to Rs 5,108.50, while Bajaj Auto slipped 1% to an intraday low of Rs 10,240.

TVS Motor Company and Samvardhana Motherson International also traded in negative territory.

Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor had exceeded October sales expectations, indicating that stronger monthly volumes did not translate into gains for every automobile stock.

The mixed market reaction highlighted differences in investor sentiment across vehicle segments despite broadly encouraging sales trends.