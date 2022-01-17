Auto parts co ZF announces start of commercial vehicle solutions division

Global auto component major ZF announced the start of its commercial vehicle solutions (CVS) division, which combines the company's former commercial vehicle technology and commercial vehicle control systems divisions into one, from January 1.

The new division combines ZF's expertise in the commercial vehicle (CV) industry and will advance solutions for sustainable and digitized transport, the company said.

''With the new CVS division, ZF is positioning itself as the world's largest component and system supplier for the commercial vehicle industry," stated Wilhelm Rehm, member of the ZF Board of Management.

The company said that it offers significant advantages and close customer proximity for truck, bus and trailer manufacturers.

