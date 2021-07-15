Authum emerges as top bidder for debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Commercial Finance

Authum Investment and Infrastructure has emerged as the top bidder to take over Reliance Commercial Finance (RCF), a company of debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, with about Rs 1,600 crore offer.

This is the second Reliance Group company for which Authum has emerged as a winner. Last month, a consortium of lender led by Bank of Baroda had cleared a proposal of Authum to acquire Reliance Home Finance (RHF) as part of the resolution process.

Authum is a domestic NBFC with around 15 years of presence and over Rs 2,400 crore networth as on June 2021.

According to sources, Authum's resolution plan has been selected as the successful one, after several rounds of bidding and negotiation by the lenders and the lead bank Bank of Baroda with several bidders.