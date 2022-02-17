Australian cricketer Aaron Finch signs Cricket NFT pact with Rario

Rario, the officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform today announced that Australian white-ball captain, Aaron Finch is the latest on the growing list of cricketing superstars to have signed an exclusive contract with them. Finch joins the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Quinton De Kock, M Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shafali Verma as player partners of the platform. Through this association, Aaron’s NFTs will be available exclusively on Rario, the company said in a press statement.

A leading run-getter in T20 internationals for Australia, Finch has twice held the record for the highest score in the format, his career-best 172, made against Zimbabwe in 2018, surpassing his 156 that he took off England in 2013 - an innings that included 14 sixes. With a successful T20 track record, he has also represented Yorkshire and Surrey in England. He has been a mainstay of the Melbourne Renegades side since the inception of the BBL and captained the Renegades to their first BBL title in 2019.

Aaron Finch said, “As a sportsperson, playing with pride and passion for our nation, franchises and clubs are all special. There are many memorable moments on the cricket field that leave long lasting impressions on us as well as fans. I am delighted to announce my exclusive partnership with the Rario cricket Metaverse, where you can own my NFTs and relive these moments with me!”

Rario Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, “Aaron is the captain of the Australian limited-overs team and has led them to their maiden T20 World Cup victory. He is a cricketing superstar who has provided us with some unforgettable moments in cricket in recent years. He is a deserving and invaluable addition to our growing roster of ambassadors at Rario and I am looking forward to having him as part of my own team in the Rario cricket metaverse."

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:34 AM IST