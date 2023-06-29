Aurobindo Pharma Subsidiary Undertaking Restructuring Of Its Facility To Enhance Production Volume | Image: Aurobindo Pharma (Representative)

Auro PR Inc., a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, based at Caguas, Puerto Rico, is undertaking a restructuring of its facility to enhance production volume, after completion of commitment for product supply to third party by early July 2023, the company announced on Thursday through an exchange filing.

Due to the planned restructuring of the facility, Auro PR Inc will not be conducting any manufacturing activity until the repairs / restructuring is complete.

During the previous year, Auro PR Inc contributed 1.76% of the consolidated turnover of the Company.

Aurobindo Pharma Shares

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 736.05, up by 2.04 percent.

