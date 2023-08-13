 Aurobindo Pharma Revenue From Operations Grows By 9.9% YoY To ₹6,850.5 Cr In Q1FY24
Aurobindo Pharma Revenue From Operations Grows By 9.9% YoY To ₹6,850.5 Cr In Q1FY24

Europe formulation revenue stood at Rs 1,837 crore, with an increase of 18.6 percent YoY. Growth Markets revenue grew by 12.9 percent YoY to Rs 486 crore.

Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Saturday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Financial Highlights of Q1FY24

Revenue from Operations at Rs 6,850.5 crore increased by 9.9 percent YoY. US formulations revenue increased by 11.2 percent YoY to Rs 3,304 crore.

ARV revenue stood at Rs 190 crore and API revenue grew by 14.0 percent YoY to Rs 1,033 crore. EBITDA before Forex and Other income stood at Rs 1,151.4 crore; EBITDA margin for the quarter was 16.8 percent.

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Aurobindo Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹569.7 Cr; Rail Vikas Nigam Net Profit...
Research & Development (R&D) spend at Rs 387.6 crore, 5.7 percent of revenues (Q4 FY23: 6.3 percent). The company received final approval for 19 ANDAs including 7 injectable products from the USFDA.

Net Profit after Share of Profit/Loss of JV and minority interest stood at Rs 570.8 crore, as against Rs 520.5 crore in Q1FY23. Basic & Diluted EPS is Rs 9.74 per share.

“We are pleased to start the new financial year on a good note with strong top-line growth and margin expansion aided by improved performance across our key markets. With our product pipeline continuing to advance, and execution of growth drivers proceeding as planned, we are confident that our fundamental strengths position us to create an upward trajectory," said . K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited shares

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 864.25, down by 1.09 percent.

Marksans Pharma Operating Revenue Up By 15.3% To ₹ 500 Cr In Q1FY24
