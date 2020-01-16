Audi launches crossover SUV Q8 in India

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday entered a new segment, the big sports utility vehicle-coupé, with the launch of crossover SUV Q8 in the domestic market, priced at Rs 1.33 crore.

Audi, which once enjoyed a leadership position in the Indian luxury car segment, has devised a strategy for this year and next five years, with a focus on customers, products, network, and digitalisation to revive its growth prospectors in India.

“We are entering a new segment with the Audi Q8," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said at the launch.

Audi India has set out very clear goals for next few years under 'Strategy 2025', he said.