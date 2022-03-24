Atom, payments service provider, rebrands itself as NTT Data Payment Services India

Atom Technologies Ltd, an end-to-end payment service provider, today announced that it will now operate as NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd.

The brand aids merchants in India to provide a seamless payment experience to customers, both online and offline. The rebranding is part of NTT Data’s global growth initiative in the payment solutions space within the Indian and Asian markets, according to a press statement.

NTT Data is a part of the $112 billion NTT Group, that is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT Data Payment Services India (erstwhile Atom) will be able to leverage NTT Data’s global reputation across all their businesses and impact their sales initiatives with the merchants. NTT Data Payment Services India will also be able to access global financial networks of NTT group companies and their partners in each region, while harnessing cutting-edge technologies.

The newly rebranded entity will be led by Chief Executive Officer Dewang Neralla from its Mumbai headquarters. The company clocked Rs 122 crore as turnover in FY 2020-21, and it has surpassed the number by more than 100% in the current financial year.

Commenting on the announcement, Dewang Neralla, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd, said, “The rebranding is a step keeping our growth prospects in mind. With the resources and strategic might of our parent company, we will now be able to penetrate deeper into our existing markets, while broadening our global reach and innovative solutions.”

Takeo Ueno, Whole-Time Director, NTT Data Payment Services India Ltd. said, “As one of the leading IT Services providers globally, NTT Data has the technical expertise that will help us innovate our solutions to become more cutting-edge. As a growth enabler, we have well-established plans for the constantly evolving Indian market.”

As NTT Data Payment Services India Ltd., the company will be able to leverage additional resources to strengthen their foray into new segments in addition to current segments in the education, healthcare and brokerage sector, and markets in the future. The company will also continue to build innovative systems to streamline in-store and in-mall experience for consumers, it added.

NTT DATA Corporation holds about 60% stake in Atom Technologies. The top-10 global business and IT Services provider has more than 1.3 lakh professionals in over 50 countries.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:46 PM IST