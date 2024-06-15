 At G7 Summit, PM Modi Calls For Mass Usage Of Technology, Not Monopolising It
PM Modi called on global leaders who converged in Italy to collectively ensure that the benefits of technology reach all sections of society and to realise the potential of every person in the society.

Saturday, June 15, 2024
PM Naredra Modi | PTI

In his brief address at the Outreach Session of the recent G7 Summit held in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon three key aspects that India is prioritizing: technology and artificial intelligence, energy security and affordability, and last-mile service delivery to its people.

Specifically on technology, PM Modi called on global leaders who converged in Italy to collectively ensure that the benefits of technology reach all sections of society and to realise the potential of every person in society. He also stressed helping to remove social inequalities and expanding human powers instead of limiting them.

"The twenty-first century is the century of technology. There is hardly any aspect of human life that is deprived of the influence of technology. While on one hand technology gives man the courage to take man to the moon, on the other hand it also creates challenges like cyber security," said PM Modi in his intervention.

He in particular suggested converting monopolies in technology into mass usage. "We have to convert monopolies in technology into mass usage."

Monopolisation means complete control of something, which prevents other people or companies from having any share, influence, or access. "We have to make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society," the prime minister said.

India, he said, is striving for a better future through its human-centric approach. India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

India has taken the path of building public digital infrastructure for serving citizens, and UPI, Jan Dhan, Aadhar, ONDC, and CoWin are some of the examples.

A key emphasis of the Indian government has been on ensuring that the benefits of its innovation are not limited to India alone; other countries, too, benefit from it.

He also touched upon the A.I. mission. He said the mission is derived from the mantra "AI for All.". As a founding member and lead chair of the Global Partnership for AI, PM Modi said India is promoting cooperation among all countries.

"During the G-20 Summit hosted by India last year, we emphasized the importance of international governance in the field of A.I. In the time to come, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible, and responsible," the prime minister added.

On the use of AI, India's stance has always been that the internet and every other emerging technology should be deployed in a "safe and trusted" manner.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi travelled to the Apulia region of Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit earlier this week. This was his first overseas visit since assuming office for the third consecutive term.

