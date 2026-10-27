ASUS Laptops 2026: Gaming Beasts to Everyday Workhorses |

The ASUS laptop lineup for 2026 includes powerful gaming beasts from the ROG and TUF Gaming series, along with practical workhorses from the Vivobook and Zenbook S series. Buyers can compare top models to find the best ASUS laptop for their needs and explore Easy EMI options from Bajaj Finance.

ASUS laptops in 2026 cater to a wide range of users, from serious gamers to students and working professionals. The brand’s ROG, TUF, and Flow series are built for demanding games, with powerful processors, dedicated graphics cards, high-refresh-rate displays, and advanced cooling to maintain performance during long gaming sessions.

For those who need a reliable laptop for everyday work, ASUS offers its Chromebook, Vivobook, and Zenbook series. These models focus on practical needs like smooth multitasking, battery life, portability, and, in newer models, AI-powered features. This guide outlines ASUS's best gaming laptops and workhorses to help buyers make an informed decision.

Best-selling ASUS gaming laptops in 2026

1. ASUS ROG Strix G18 (2026) – G815LR-TT292WS

This premium gaming laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and RTX 5070 Ti graphics for smoothly handling demanding AAA games at high settings. Its large 18-inch ROG Nebula display has a 300Hz refresh rate for smoother competitive gameplay, while advanced cooling helps maintain performance.

2. ASUS TUF Gaming 16 (2026) – FX610JM-TU105WS

The ASUS TUF Gaming 16 is a more affordable alternative to premium ROG models. Its Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and RTX 5060 GPU handle modern games and video editing, while the 16-inch, 144Hz screen keeps gameplay smooth. This gaming laptop also gets military-grade durability and improved cooling for longer gaming sessions.

3. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 - FA506NC-.HN192WS

This ASUS laptop is a good option for buyers looking for a reliable entry-level gaming laptop. It combines a Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, RTX 3050 GPU, and a 144Hz display for smooth gameplay. An RGB-backlit keyboard and DTS:X Ultra surround sound enhance the gaming experience. The laptop also meets MIL-STD-810H standards for drops, vibrations, and extreme temperatures, making it a durable gaming laptop for everyday use.

Top-selling ASUS laptops for everyday work, studying, and travel

4. ASUS Chromebook CX15 - CX1505CTA-S70256

The ASUS Chromebook CX15 is a practical ASUS laptop for online classes, browsing, and working with Google Docs. Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen makes reading and video calls comfortable, while ChromeOS keeps everyday tasks simple. The Intel N50 processor handles basic tasks, and the 42Wh battery lasts up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

5. ASUS Vivobook 16 – X1652XA-MB033WS

The ASUS Vivobook 16 makes everyday office work easier with its Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and large 16-inch display. It also lets users customise their workspace to suit their workflow. MyASUS brings useful laptop settings together, GlideX extends the screen to other devices, and ScreenXpert helps organise apps when working across multiple displays.

6. ASUS Zenbook S16 - UM5606GA-SR249WS

This premium ASUS laptop is an AI-powered workhorse with built-in Copilot AI tools to summarise documents and find information faster. Despite its slim 1.1cm design, it packs dual fans, an enlarged vapour chamber, and CNC-machined vents to manage heat during demanding work. The 16-inch 3K OLED display also reaches 1,100 nits of HDR peak brightness for easy visibility outdoors.

ASUS laptop prices in 2026

Buyers planning to upgrade to an ASUS laptop can compare these six models to find the one that fits their budget.

Updated on: October 2026.

*Disclaimer: ASUS laptop prices may change depending on retailer discounts, ongoing offers, and availability.

Which ASUS laptop should buyers choose in 2026?

Before buying an ASUS laptop, buyers have to decide what they want from the device and if paying extra for higher specs makes sense:

● For high-end gaming: The ROG Strix G18 is worth considering for gamers who want to play demanding AAA titles at high settings or enjoy competitive games at high frame rates.

● For gaming and video editing: The TUF Gaming 16 makes sense for those who play newer PC games and work on demanding editing projects but do not need a top-end ROG model.

● For everyday gaming and college work: The TUF Gaming A15 is a good option for buyers who want a gaming laptop for popular PC games, assignments, and occasional editing without spending on flagship hardware.

● For online classes and basic work: The Chromebook CX15 suits those who mainly use Google Docs, browse the internet, attend video calls, and do not need Windows-specific software.

● For everyday office work: The Vivobook 16 is a practical choice for professionals who spend most of their day working on spreadsheets, presentations, and multiple documents.

● For demanding professional work: The Zenbook S16 is worth considering for professionals who regularly use demanding applications and AI tools but still want a slim laptop they can carry to meetings or while travelling.

Shop for the best ASUS work and gaming laptop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance

Whether it is a TUF gaming laptop for gaming and college projects or a slim Zenbook for office work, buying a new ASUS laptop can mean a significant upfront expense. With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance, buyers can spread the cost of their preferred laptop across manageable monthly instalments over a suitable repayment tenure. This makes upgrading to even a high-end ASUS gaming laptop easier on the budget.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs