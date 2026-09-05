AstraZeneca’s Breast Cancer Drug Etcamah Gets US FDA Approval

AstraZeneca has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its breast cancer treatment camizestrant, marking a significant milestone for the pharmaceutical company after the drug faced opposition from an advisory panel earlier this year.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the medicine, which will be sold under the brand name Etcamah, was cleared through the FDA’s accelerated approval process.

It can be prescribed along with other cancer treatments for patients with metastatic breast cancer carrying a specific genetic mutation linked to disease progression.

AstraZeneca targets growth through oncology pipeline

AstraZeneca believes Etcamah could become a major revenue contributor, estimating that the drug has the potential to generate more than $5 billion in annual sales. However, analysts remain more cautious, with current market forecasts projecting sales of about $2.3 billion by 2032.

The approval follows an earlier setback when the FDA’s Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee voted against the treatment, stating that available evidence did not demonstrate a significant enough benefit for patients.

However, the regulator later concluded that the drug could provide another treatment option for women battling advanced breast cancer.

Etcamah functions as a hormone therapy by blocking estrogen from activating cancer cells, thereby slowing their growth. AstraZeneca has reported that the treatment can delay disease progression by more than six months in eligible patients.

Drug aimed at genetically driven breast cancer cases

The therapy is designed for breast cancer patients who develop a particular mutation during endocrine therapy. Before receiving Etcamah, patients must undergo an FDA-approved diagnostic test confirming the presence of the mutation.

The approval strengthens AstraZeneca’s position in the competitive oncology market. Under chief executive officer Pascal Soriot, the company has expanded its portfolio of cancer medicines and launched several successful therapies.

AstraZeneca is relying on its oncology pipeline to sustain future growth while also exploring opportunities in emerging healthcare segments, including the rapidly expanding market for weight-loss treatments.