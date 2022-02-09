Aster DM Healthcare net rises 61% as domestic operations turns into black with Rs 36 cr profit

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare service providers in the Gulf and in the country, posted an annualised 61 per cent increase in consolidated net income at Rs 148 crore for the December quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue grew 19 per cent to Rs 2,650 crore for the quarter, while India revenue grew 34 per cent to Rs 618 crore at a net profit of Rs 36 crore.

Azad Moopen, the founder-chairman and managing director of the hospital chain, stated as part of their India-focused growth strategy, ''we are taking up multiple projects, especially brownfield facilities with low capex investment but high potential opportunity in many states''.

The company said that it is also coming up with a 200-bed multispecialty tertiary care greenfield hospital in Kasargod in Kerala investing Rs 140 crore and will be completed over the next 24 months.

As of December, it runs eight satellite labs and 57 patient experience centers, and one reference lab and the number of labs will reach 33, and the number of experience centres will be 400 by the end of FY23.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:10 AM IST