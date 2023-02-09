ASSOCHAM wants govt to set up data embassies outside IFSC GIFT in Gujarat

Data localisation has been imposed by several nations to ensure that the information about their citizens isn't shared beyond borders by firms. Although India seeks to become a data centre and cloud computing hub, its upgraded data protection bill has done away with the requirement for localisation. Now industry body, the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India, has requested the government to not impose geographical restrictions on data centres.

The organisation also welcomed the concept of data embassies, where data of one country is hosted in a set of servers under another nation's jurisdiction. The industry has also recommended that data embassies should be set up everywhere in India, and not just IFSC at GIFT. ASSOCHAM also called for a special zone, where Indian laws won't apply on the data of overseas entities.

Read Also Global industry body concerned about India's data protection bill making investment harder

Its proposal is to set up data embassies on the request of another country's representative in India, without any geographical restriction.

The IFSC at GIFT city in Gujarat is a special economic zone, acting as a global financial hub, and was to be set up at BKC in Mumbai, before being moved.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)