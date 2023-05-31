 Assam: Fire breaks out at Numaligarh Refinery, no casualities reported
Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Assam: Fire breaks out at Numaligarh Refinery, no causalities reported | ANI

A major fire broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s Hydrocracker Unit (HCU) in vessel Number VV-04 in Golaghat district of Assam on Monday evening around 4:20 pm, the company announced through an exchange filings.

The vessel is a cold high-pressure separator. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of break out. However, as per firefighting protocol, cooling through water spraying is still being carried out.

Assessment of the damage has not been done yet. There is no personal injury or fatality in the incident.

Nearby Hydrogen unit has been shut down as a precautionary measure. An external investigation committee is being constituted to investigate the root cause of the incident and to ascertain the quantum impact of the incident.

