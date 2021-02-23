Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates PNB’s Phuloni Chariali Branch in Majuli in presence of MD & CEO CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 21, inaugurated Punjab National Bank’s newest “Phuloni Chariali” branch in the epicentre of Assamese heritage and culture Majuli. The Inauguration ceremony was held at the playground of Phuloni High School in the presence of PNB’s MD & CEO CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao, DC Majuli Bikram Koiri, Chief General Manager of the Bank Vivek Jha, Zonal Manager (North East) S S Singh, PNB Metlife MD & CEO Ashish Kumar Srivastava, other dignitaries from the island district and people from the greater Phuloni and Jengrai areas as well as other parts of Majuli.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal thanked the Bank authorities for opening the new branch at his personal call. He stated that the branch shall play a truly significant role in transforming the area, helping people become self-sufficient by bringing various banking services so close to their homes. The Chief Minister urged the general public too to ensure regular repayment whenever they take a loan from the Bank, thereby helping the branch officials in running operations in a smooth manner.

PNB’s MD & CEO CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao expressed his gratitude to the people of Majuli for showing immense enthusiasm at the opening of the Phuloni Chariali branch. A visibly delighted Rao stated that the Bank shall be honoured to become a partner in ensuring economic growth in the iconic district which happens to be the Chief Minister’s own constituency too. As a token of gratitude, the Bank handed over the keys of an ambulance to the Joint Director, Health Services of Majuli district. The Bank also adopted 20 girl students from the area to support their education under the Bank’s “PNB Ladli '' scheme in addition to felicitating 15 meritorious students from various schools. A total of Rs 18.43 Crore worth loans were sanctioned on the eve of the branch opening event as a mark of Bank’s commitment to its promises of credit linking the populace of Majuli. Majuli’s own Padmashree Gopiram Bora Borbayan Burhabhakat and Sangeet Natak Academy Award winner Hemchandra Goswami too were felicitated during the event.