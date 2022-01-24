Asis Panda, ex-Ola Head of Design, joins employee wellness platform Nova Benefits

Nova Benefits, an employee wellness platform focussed on corporate health insurance, announced the onboarding of Asis Panda to its leadership team, as Director of Design.

Panda comes with over 10 years of cross-functional expertise in design, insurance, and financial service, along with a deep knowledge of Product Design and Payments. Prior to joining Nova Benefits, he was the Head of Design at Ola, where he managed 3 key verticals, which included Ola delivery, Ola vehicle commerce, and Ola financial services. Before Ola, Asis was the Head of Design at Haptik – a SaaS company based out of Mumbai.

Panda said, “Having spent the majority of my career in the product design domain, the learnings and experiences have been immense. My role at Nova is to make it smooth and easy for our clients to use the product for overall employee wellness, thereby enriching the lives of our client’s workforce.”

Yash Gupta, CTO & Co-founder, Nova Benefits said, “We’re thrilled to have Asis as a leader in Nova’s Tech and Product team. His focus on driving the mission of happier and healthier workplaces, his expertise in designing amazing user experiences through multi-modal interfaces, and his ability to inspire and scale design teams will help Nova build the wellness platform that all employee-first organizations need”.

In his new role at Nova Benefits, Panda will lead the product design and creative teams, playing a vital role in enabling excellent customer experience.

Saransh Garg, CEO & Co-founder, Nova Benefits said, “Asis’s cross-functional expertise is a great asset to Nova, and we are delighted to welcome him on board. We’re quite excited about transforming the employee wellness space with Asis to build happier and healthier workplaces.”

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:49 PM IST