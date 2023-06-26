Ashneer Grover Calls Shark Tank India Judges Dolphins After Participants Complain About Funding Delays

Photo credit: IANS

Ashneer Grover has a knack for being in the news be it for his social media spats, allegations of embezzlement against him or for his rants. But even before that he had become a household name as a judge on Shark Tank India, where startup founders are seen doling out funding for budding entrepreneurs.

But now that he has been ousted from the show, Grover has gone after other sharks, describing them as dolphins since they aren't quick to act.

His tweet hitting out at the judges comes after several startup founders who pitched their ideas and won funding on the show, claimed that the transactions are being delayed.

Solution is simple - ask Sharks to put money in escrow before shoot starts ! Dene ke liye paisa hona bhi chahiye ;)



Sharks or Dolphins? Ashneer Grover fires salvo amid escalating founder-investor rift on Shark Tank India https://t.co/DM8VIa6JdD — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 26, 2023

Grover advised his former peers on the show to put their money in escrow accounts before they start shooting for episodes, to ensure the availability of funds that they are promising.

One of the participants who got a deal from Anupam Mittal was reportedly later told that his business wasn't viable enough.

Others complained how they had to wait for months after the show to meet their backers, only to be told that they need to lower the valuation of their business.

Like the scandals and lack of funding that have revealed a darker reality behind startup success stories, the reports about Shark Tank India contradict the flowery narrative of the show.