 Ashneer Grover Calls Out 'Doglapan' After RBI Imposes Fresh Curbs On Paytm Payments Bank, Says Such Moves Will Kill FinTechs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAshneer Grover Calls Out 'Doglapan' After RBI Imposes Fresh Curbs On Paytm Payments Bank, Says Such Moves Will Kill FinTechs

Ashneer Grover Calls Out 'Doglapan' After RBI Imposes Fresh Curbs On Paytm Payments Bank, Says Such Moves Will Kill FinTechs

In a post written on X (formerly Twitter), Ashneer Grover said the RBI does not want FinTech companies to grow. His reaction came after the RBI imposed a set of restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank starting February 29.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover |

Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, on Wednesday, January 31, criticised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for imposing additional curbs on Paytm Payments Bank "persistent non-compliances". In a post written on X (formerly Twitter), Ashneer Grover said the RBI does not want FinTech companies to grow. His reaction came after the RBI imposed a set of restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank starting February 29.

The RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits into prepaid instruments, wallets and FASTags after February 29. However, it allowed the bank to credit interests, cashbacks and refunds. "I don’t understand RBI. Clearly RBI does not want FinTechs in business - of late all regulations/moves are against Fintechs. Such moves will kill the sector altogether (sic)," Grover commented on the news.

Read Also
Paytm To Invest ₹100 Cr In GIFT City, To Offer AI-Driven Cross Border Remittance
article-image

Seeking intervention of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Grover said it is government's "doglapen" that it is "tom-Tom-Ing" UPI payment system to the world and "punishing" pioneers in the space. "Startups have been biggest creators of market cap and employment in last decade. Today IIM and IIT are struggling to place people - we as a country cannot afford such overreach," he added.

Ashneer Grover On RBI Action Against Paytm Payments Bank:

RBI Restrictions On Paytm Payments Bank:

Earlier today, the RBI said Paytm Payments Bank cannot accept deposits or allow credit transactions, or top-ups, in customer accounts or prepaid instruments - such as wallets and FASTags - linked to those accounts, after February 29. However, customers will be allowed to use balances from their accounts, including savings and current, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. up to their available limit.

In March 2022, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd had been ordered by the RBI to stop onboarding of new customers with immediate effect. The additional restrictions on Paytm Payments have been imposed due to "persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank", said the RBI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashneer Grover Calls Out 'Doglapan' After RBI Imposes Fresh Curbs On Paytm Payments Bank, Says Such...

Ashneer Grover Calls Out 'Doglapan' After RBI Imposes Fresh Curbs On Paytm Payments Bank, Says Such...

Affordable Residential Property: Analysing Investment Opportunities In Abu Dhabi And Major Indian...

Affordable Residential Property: Analysing Investment Opportunities In Abu Dhabi And Major Indian...

Paytm Payments Bank Can't Accept Deposits, Credit Transactions After February 29 As RBI Imposes...

Paytm Payments Bank Can't Accept Deposits, Credit Transactions After February 29 As RBI Imposes...

Sun Pharma Shares Climb Over 3% After Earnings Announcement; Mcap Jumps By ₹11,244.91 Cr

Sun Pharma Shares Climb Over 3% After Earnings Announcement; Mcap Jumps By ₹11,244.91 Cr

Interim Budget 2024 Livestream: When, Where & How To Watch Finance Minister N Sitharaman's...

Interim Budget 2024 Livestream: When, Where & How To Watch Finance Minister N Sitharaman's...