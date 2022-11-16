Ashneer Grover calls Meta India execs ‘Vakil Babu’ and ‘Public Policy Uncle’, blames them for WhatsApp Pay’s failure

Ashneer Grover, ousted co-founder of BharatPe. | BharatPe

He may be the co-founder of payment wallet BharatPe, but Ashneer Grover became a household name with reality TV show Shark Tank India. He is known for his digs at founders and honest opinions without mincing words, things that added to his popularity on the show. But Grover’s latest salvos seem to be aimed at WhatsApp and Meta’s top execs in India, who stepped down on Tuesday.

Lashes out at country managers

The co-founder and former MD of BhararPe, took to Twitter to blame WhatsApp’s India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India’s policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal for WhatsApp Pay’s failure.

WhatsApp Pay has to be the biggest failure in India as a tech product. Everyone has @WhatsApp on their phone - sending money on WA using UPI is as easy as sending pic. It should have beaten @Paytm @PhonePe @GooglePay . Country managers can’t win you markets - good riddance now ! — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 16, 2022

He went on to refer to the duo as “public policy uncle” and “vakil babu”, while mentioning how country managers can’t achieve success in diverse markets. Grover argued that WhatsApp Pay should’ve been a success considering that almost every smartphone user is active on the messaging app.

Slammed them for promoting privacy

He also shared a picture of a newspaper add for WhatsApp Pay, slamming the company for promoting privacy features among the consumers instead of improving services. Both Aggarwal and Bose resigned from their respective positions shortly after Meta laid off 11,000 employees globally. The firm said that Aggarwal is moving on to new opportunities, and Bose wrote in a social media post that he will be joining the entrepreneurial world.

Ashneer Grover’s tumultuous year

Ashneer Grover had to step down from his position in PhonePe in March this year, and had blamed it on investors who vilified him. He took the decision after receiving the agenda for a meeting that was supposed to discuss his conduct and take actions accordingly. But the startup founder has remained in the news thanks to his reality TV stint.

Grover has also launched a book titled ‘Doglapan: The Truth About Life and Startups’, which seems to be inspired by his line on hypocrisy on Shark Tank India.