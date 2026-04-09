Ashiana Housing Acquires 28.55 Acres In Pune For ₹1,800 Crore Senior Living Project

Ashiana Housing Limited has acquired 28.55 acres of land in Vadgaon, Pune, marking its largest land deal to date. |

Mumbai: Ashiana Housing is scaling up its presence in western India with a major land acquisition that signals a strong push into the growing senior living housing segment.

Ashiana Housing confirmed it has purchased a 28.55-acre land parcel in Vadgaon, Taluka Maval, Pune, on an outright basis. The company described this as its largest land acquisition so far, underscoring a significant expansion milestone. The acquisition reflects a focused strategy to deepen its footprint in high-demand residential corridors while targeting niche housing segments such as senior living.

The planned development on the acquired land is expected to offer a saleable area of around 20 lakh square feet. This scale positions the project among the company’s larger developments, with substantial inventory planned over multiple phases. With a projected sales value of Rs 1,800 crore, the project highlights the revenue potential embedded in the transaction and signals confidence in demand within the Pune real estate market.

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Ashiana Housing intends to utilize the land specifically for a senior living project, a segment it has been actively building expertise in. This focus reflects changing demographic trends and rising demand for community-driven housing tailored to older residents. By committing its largest land investment to this segment, the company appears to be doubling down on specialized housing offerings rather than conventional residential formats.

The Pune location, particularly Vadgaon in Maval, offers proximity to urban infrastructure while still enabling large-scale township-style development. This makes it suitable for integrated senior living communities. The move also strengthens Ashiana’s geographic diversification, adding depth to its portfolio beyond its established markets and aligning with long-term growth plans.

With this acquisition, Ashiana Housing is positioning itself to capture rising demand in senior living while leveraging a large-scale development opportunity in Pune’s expanding real estate landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include external information, analysis, or independent verification beyond the disclosed document.