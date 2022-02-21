Asgard launches DAO bringing Metaverse, DeFi & NFTs under one roof

In an attempt to bring the metaverse, DeFi and NFTs under one roof, decentralized currency reserve protocol Asgard today announced the launch of a DAO, that focuses on providing a holistic platform to users.

How it works

The Metaverse, built on the concept of Norse mythology, brings the old characters to life, where users can submit their ideas of which character should be added next and a storyline representing the Nordic mythology.

The community members who hold the token of the Metaverse will then vote and approve the character.

The artists will create a design for the character with different color themes and innovation.

The community will again vote for the best character, which will be added to the storyline in six months.

Key features

Version 2 of the platform has new and improved features, updates and upgraded security protocols focuses on providing a holistic platform to the users where they have access to all the elements in the metaverse under one roof.

The tokenomics of Version 2 is based on sell, buy and unstake tax, where the default sell tax will be 10 percent, buy and unstake tax will be 2 percent each.

Every user whose concept gets approved and every creator whose designs get approved will receive a special reward in the form of a loot box in the game. A unique, rare loot box that will contain many exclusive rewards. The voters will get loot boxes regularly as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the ecosystem.

'Metaverse to lead next wave of crypto, DeFi adoption'

Kiran Dommeti, CEO and Founder said the metaverse is going to lead the next wave of crypto and DeFi adoption in the world as gamification elements and play to earn concepts are thriving in the blockchain space. “Asgard Dao will be the first Metaverse solution providing all functionalities which will help us in capturing the rapidly growing space of the Metaverse,” Dommeti, who is the first person of Indian origin to launch a DAO, said.

The metaverse has taken center stage in the crypto industry in 2022 and is shaping the industry in a new direction. However, most Metaverse projects are currently just implementing a non-immersive ecosystem, or if they are providing an immersive experience, they are not providing a one-stop solution, Dommeti said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:53 AM IST