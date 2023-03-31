 As South Africa's notorious Gupta brothers seek asylum, here's how they siphoned off $32 billion
Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, moved from Uttar Pradesh to South Africa in 1993, to start a business called Sahara Computers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Gupta brothers Atul and Rajesh were arrested in Dubai | Twitter/@Chalale301

Financial fugtitives such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi as well as billionaires accused of benefiting from proximity to the government are often invoked in India's political discourse. From Antigua to UK and beyond, businessmen who pull off scams via offshore firms, later fly across borders to evade the consequences.

Charged with money laundering, the Gupta brothers of South Africa escaped to UAE and are now seeking asylum in two other African countries, according to reports.

Hopping between jurisdictions

  • South Africa has been awaiting their extradition, ever since the fraudsters were detained in the UAE, after their names were placed on Interpol's most wanted list.

  • The two countries, which are considering asylum requests of the Guptas, are not part of the South African Development Community whose members have to respect extradition applications of other nations in it.

Humble beginnings to dirty dealings

  • Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, moved from Uttar Pradesh to South Africa in 1993, to start a business called Sahara Computers.

  • They diversified into mining, aviation, energy and media, with 10,000 employees, and close ties to ANC leader Jacob Zuma.

  • The trio are accused of using undue influence in the government, when Zuma was president between 2009 and 2018.

Pulling strings behind the curtain

  • Witnesses claim that the Guptas and Zuma indulged in corruption and robbed state transport, along with arms manufacturers as well as power firms.

  • The brothers were even involved in the selection of cabinet members under Zuma's regime for their gains.

  • The ex-President and his cronies allegedly stole as much as $32 billion from the people of South Africa in the nine years when he was in power.

Currently one of India's most wanted economic absconders Nirav Modi has reportedly been pushing off his extradition with an asylum application in the UK.

Vijay Mallya's application for asylum is also pending in the UK for more than three years, as Indian authorities seek his extradition.

