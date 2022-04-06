Arya.ag joins UN Global Compact Network India

Arya.ag, integrated grain commerce platform, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact India thereby voluntarily conforming to universal sustainability principles and taking steps to support UN SDGs.

The United Nations Global Compact is an evolved framework of Corporate Governance driven sustainability that requires members to conduct business conforming to 10 principles encompassing elements such as human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. Furthermore, members are required to take action to achieve SDGs 2030.

The world’s largest corporate responsibility initiative, UNGC has over 16,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories across 160 countries through over 70 local networks. The India Network, UN GCNI presently has around 550 participating organizations.

Prasanna Rao, MD, Arya.ag said, “At Arya, we propagate solutions that are sustainable to the ecosystem and inclusive for communities. Conforming to benchmarks of the coveted UN Global Compact program validates our efforts and nudges us forward towards a more inclusive and purposeful organisation. Our aim is to set newer reference points in the agritech space on aspects related to sustainability.”

Aseem Kumar, Executive Director (Officiating), UN Global Compact Network India commented, “As part of the One UNGC family and acting as its local arm in India, we take immense pride in the work that we are fortunate to be doing to achieve SDGs and driving Sustainable and Responsible Business Practices. We firmly believe in the power of partnerships and collaborations at all levels as the key enabler to pursue the Goals. We are extremely pleased to welcome ARYA.ag as our latest member organization and are confident of driving much needed Change with their support.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:21 PM IST